John H. Wright Purchases 12,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director John H. Wright acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,352. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.80.

SIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.30 to C$4.45 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.68.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

