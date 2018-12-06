Johnson Controls International PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Johnson Controls International PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (JCI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/johnson-controls-international-plc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-26-jci.html.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.