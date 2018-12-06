Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) VP Peter Fasolo Sells 166,695 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $24,405,814.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,772,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of JNJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,595. The firm has a market cap of $391.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $552,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,622 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.