JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,064,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385,333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,774.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,185,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,072 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,146.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,928,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,167 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $12,580,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $8,518,000.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 103,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,191. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $30.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

