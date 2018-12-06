JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €28.20 Price Target for AXA (CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €28.20 ($32.79) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.49 ($30.81).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.