JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.10 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of Amkor Technology worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,348,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 183,532 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.14. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.10 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-17-10-million-holdings-in-amkor-technology-inc-amkr.html.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.