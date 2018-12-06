JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

