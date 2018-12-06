JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 966 ($12.62) and last traded at GBX 966 ($12.62), with a volume of 36113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (JMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $966.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/jpmorgan-mid-cap-investment-trust-jmf-sets-new-12-month-low-at-966-00.html.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.