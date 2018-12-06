Just Eat PLC (JE) Insider Sells £29,450 in Stock

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. Just Eat PLC has a one year low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a one year high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Get Just Eat alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BNP Paribas increased their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 871.82 ($11.39).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/just-eat-plc-je-insider-sells-29450-in-stock.html.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.