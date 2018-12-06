Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 12th. WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,454,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,211 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,014 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter valued at about $7,978,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KDMN stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.58.
About Kadmon
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.
