Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (KMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.16

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 14012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, insider James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 192.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 922,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 66.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 506,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 441,932 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 3.9% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 513,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 340,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

