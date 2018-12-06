KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services.

