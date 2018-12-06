Keith Block Sells 2,160 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $308,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $303,004.80.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $270,324.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $127,258.80.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80.

On Thursday, November 15th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $278,013.60.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $283,996.80.

On Thursday, November 8th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total value of $308,037.60.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $292,636.80.

On Thursday, October 25th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $289,677.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $301,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 309.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

