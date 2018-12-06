Kellogg (K) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,483 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,324,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,017,000 after buying an additional 1,076,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 61.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,418,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,958,000 after buying an additional 923,365 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,469,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,666,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Kellogg from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $11,203,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,190 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,536,950 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

