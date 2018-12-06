Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tableau Software accounts for 0.5% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Tableau Software by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DATA. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

In other news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $43,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,696,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,848 shares of company stock worth $140,158,728 over the last 90 days. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $123.69 on Thursday. Tableau Software Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $129.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/kemnay-advisory-services-inc-cuts-position-in-tableau-software-inc-data.html.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.