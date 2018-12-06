Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,430.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $1,253,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $292.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $300.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.33.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

