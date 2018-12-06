Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Stars Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $571.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

