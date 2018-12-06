Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Ctrip.Com International comprises approximately 1.6% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 42.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter worth $37,861,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,374 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,731,000 after purchasing an additional 401,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRP. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/kemnay-advisory-services-inc-has-5-15-million-position-in-ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp.html.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.