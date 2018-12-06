Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 39,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 639,829 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $41,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMT opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

