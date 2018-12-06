Kerry Group (KRYAF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 3.20

Headlines about Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) have been trending very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kerry Group earned a news impact score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KRYAF traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $97.35 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

