Kevin J. Caponecchi Sells 50,922 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $6,086,706.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $121.93.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,036,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,786,000. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

