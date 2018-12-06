KeyCorp (KEY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

