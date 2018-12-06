Kier Group (KIE) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Kier Group (LON:KIE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

KIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.40 ($14.94).

KIE opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

