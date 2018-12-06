King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Moody’s worth $40,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $152.45 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

In related news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

