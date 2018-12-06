Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. Citigroup upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE:KRG opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,991,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,308,000 after buying an additional 408,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,521.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

