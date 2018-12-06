Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $766,779.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $766,779.00 and approximately $1,917.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00055831 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005988 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000495 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 339,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,376,053 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

