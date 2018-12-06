KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Short Interest Down 88.6% in November

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,448 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 532,429 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KMG opened at $76.14 on Thursday. KMG Chemicals has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get KMG Chemicals alerts:

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

KMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Fraser Mackenzie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KMG Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Short Interest Down 88.6% in November” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/kmg-chemicals-inc-kmg-short-interest-down-88-6-in-november.html.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for KMG Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMG Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.