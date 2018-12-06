Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 29,000 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 610.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,336,000 after acquiring an additional 113,573 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $6,816,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 2.20. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,548,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $384,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,611 shares of company stock worth $5,719,330. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/korea-investment-corp-acquires-shares-of-29000-seattle-genetics-inc-sgen.html.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.