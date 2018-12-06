Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,188.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,695 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.39 per share, with a total value of $2,009,911.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.83. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

