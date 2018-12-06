Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 28,889 Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 111,021 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 35,567 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 385,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $39.35.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

