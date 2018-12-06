Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420,865 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Wageworks worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAGE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wageworks by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,178,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wageworks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Wageworks by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 651,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 283,908 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wageworks by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after acquiring an additional 261,970 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wageworks by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 669,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,629,000 after acquiring an additional 185,132 shares during the period.

Get Wageworks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Wageworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WAGE opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.21. Wageworks Inc has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $64.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks-has-1-50-million-holdings-in-wageworks-inc-wage.html.

Wageworks Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.