Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 280,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 743.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after buying an additional 5,329,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $46,587,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,280,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 970,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 480,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,259,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

