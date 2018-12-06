KuCoin Shares Price Tops $0.50 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00014602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $90,091.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.03225320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00140299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00172977 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.49 or 0.09618806 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 180,138,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,138,154 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

