La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE:LZB opened at $27.68 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

