Laboratory Corp. of America’s (LH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a research report released on Monday. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LH. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America to $190.00 in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $143.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after buying an additional 729,038 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16,859.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 544,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,784,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,776,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

