Langen Mcalenn Comments on Chubb Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.95.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.80.

Shares of CB stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,612.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,124,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,207 shares of company stock valued at $34,237,330. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.