Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 69,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

