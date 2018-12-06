Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.64.

LB stock traded down C$2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.63. 1,104,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,115. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$37.05 and a 52-week high of C$58.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$260.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.25253884346406 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, insider William James Alexander Mason purchased 2,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

