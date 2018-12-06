Laurentian Boosts Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Price Target to C$36.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by Laurentian from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.44.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

