Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 365,901 Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

