Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Peabody Energy worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 90.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,593,969 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $286,716,000 after purchasing an additional 674,014 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Peabody Energy by 143.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,365 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 568,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,815 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 558,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/laurion-capital-management-lp-grows-holdings-in-peabody-energy-co-btu.html.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.