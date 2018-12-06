Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,970 shares during the quarter. Godaddy comprises approximately 0.8% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Godaddy worth $78,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,115,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,782 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Godaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $2,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $53,151.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,761 shares of company stock worth $8,474,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

NYSE GDDY opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

