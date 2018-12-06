Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 594,200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 315,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $165.72 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

Separately, Bank of America cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 594,200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/laurion-capital-management-lp-sells-594200-shares-of-invesco-qqq-trust-qqq.html.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.