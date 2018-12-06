LeafCoin Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One LeafCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LeafCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00773477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009520 BTC.

LeafCoin Coin Profile

LeafCoin (CRYPTO:LEAF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. The official website for LeafCoin is leafco.in. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin.

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeafCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

