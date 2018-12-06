Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.32% of Leggett & Platt worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

