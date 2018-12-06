Lennar (LEN) Shares Gap Down to $43.61

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.53, but opened at $43.61. Lennar shares last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 6034357 shares.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Lennar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Lennar’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,188 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,016,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 842,976 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 748.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 558,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,594,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/lennar-len-shares-gap-down-to-43-61.html.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.