Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a news impact score of 3.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Lenovo Group stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 8.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 72.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNVGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

