Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Buys 3,500 Shares

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,516,833.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,496. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 52.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 430,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 32.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 806,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 199,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 44.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,328 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the third quarter worth $5,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 179.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/liberty-media-formula-one-series-a-fwona-ceo-gregory-b-maffei-buys-3500-shares.html.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.