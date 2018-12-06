Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

