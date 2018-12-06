Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for British Land (BLND)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded British Land to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 692.23 ($9.05).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 557.60 ($7.29) on Wednesday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In related news, insider Lynn Gladden acquired 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Insiders have bought a total of 1,491 shares of company stock valued at $890,331 over the last three months.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.